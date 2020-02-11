Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre to Organize its 12th Annual International Conference

Covai Post Network

In a bid to encourage and enhance awareness about institutional arbitration in India, Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre is organizing its 12th Annual International conference on Arbitration. The theme for the conference is “Re-inventing Arbitration: Way and Means”. The event is scheduled for 15th February 2020 at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel from 9:00 am onwards.

NPAC's 12th Annual International Conference on Arbitration

Featuring international speakers from various disciplines, the one-day event includes motivating discussions inspired by first-hand experiences, extensive facilities for networking, and interactive sessions. Popular arbitrators from Singapore, London and Washington will be marking their presence. Eminent personalities like Ms. Leigh-Ann Mulcahy QC, Fountain Court Chambers, London; Mr. Ken Beale, Partner, Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP; Mr. Kelvin Poon, Partner, Rajah and Tann, Singapore, LLP and many will be the part of the one-day conference.

Arbitration as a means to resolve issues among various stakeholders has emerged to become one of the most effective dispute resolution mechanisms in the world. NPAC's flagship event is an annual international conference on arbitration law and practice, which aims to provide answers to the most pressing challenges faced by the arbitration regime in India.

Speaking about the Conference, Mr. Arvind Datar, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court and Madras High Court and Director, NPAC, said, “This annual conference plays a crucial role in educating relevant stakeholders across the legal landscape of India. Arbitration is a vital supplement for the development of any society. In addition, it can greatly help alleviate the pressure on courts, thereby reducing pendency, and also instill confidence among stakeholders. The Conference will not just put the spotlight on the need for Arbitration in India, but also show the way forward in making dispute-resolution processes more efficient and effective.”

The conference is for arbitration professionals who intend to keep pace with latest developments on the subject, and is expected to throw up new thoughts, initiatives and solutions in dispute resolution.

For further details on the conference, please drop an email at [email protected] and [email protected].

About Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre

NPAC was founded in the year 2005 by the Palkhivala Foundation in the fond memory of the legend, the late Nani Palkhivala. NPAC has been incorporated as a non-profit company under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956. NPAC is the only Arbitration institute in South India which is formally recognized by the Madras High Court. With the inauguration of an NPAC branch in Delhi in the month of April 20I8, it also became the first Indian Arbitration Institute to have two centres in the country.

Website: www.nparbitration.com.

