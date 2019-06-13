Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation to Extend its Support to Healthcare Technology Start-ups from Across the World

Narayana Health along with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with THE GAIN , a Global accelerator and Pixel Display, a startup company based out of South Korea. The partnership will witness Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation providing guidance and offering a conducive environment for healthcare technology startups to validate their innovations.

Speaking on the association, Dr. Paul Salins, Senior Vice President, Narayana Health and Managing Director, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation said, "We at Narayana Health and MSMF believe that apart from compassion, technological innovations and interventions are crucial to convert today’s expensive medical discoveries into affordable solutions. This initiative is an extension of this deep-rooted understanding. The initiative will see us extending our medical knowledge and guiding South Korean startups selected by THE GAIN. We will also be giving them access to our facilities at Narayana Nethralaya eye hospital at the Narayana Health City to thereby helping them to market validate their products.”

“Going forward we intend to expand our associations. We are looking at exploring partnership with more accelerators as well as startups from India and abroad,” added Dr. Paul Salins.

Ms. Poornima Shenoy, CEO – The GAIN said, “The MoU will not only help in establishing a global IP bridge but also in enabling business exchange between start-ups in India and Korea. The initiative will mutually benefit Korean as well as Indian startups as it offers them exposure to global innovations and go-to-market strategies for India.

As part of the partnership Pixel Display will undergo rigorous product and market validation at the Narayana Health City. Pixel Display is an innovative company from South Korea that develops AI based mobile pediatric ophthalmological examination solution. It brings an innovative technology called 'KIZOPTER'. This technology helps in accurate and rapid eye examination in children without any additional hardware other than the mobile.

Speaking about the MoU, Taehyeon Kwon – CEO Pixel Display, said, “I am extremely delighted at the opportunity. I am confident the association will not just help in evaluating the market possibilities of my product, it will also aid in improvising and making the product better. Early ophthalmologic examination before the age of 4 can cure 95% of pediatric eye diseases, but there are many cases and difficulties that children cannot get eye tested in ophthalmic clinics because younger children have hard times of cooperating with eye devices and doctors.”

With this initiative the jointly established platform between Narayana Health and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation becomes one of the few hospital chains in the country to have extended its expertise to support the startup eco-system.

About Narayana Health

With all super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 23 hospitals and 7 heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with nearly 5,900 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,800 beds.

For details, please visit www.narayanahealth.org.

About Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation

The conviction behind the Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation established in 2014 is the belief that only a will, highly motivated by compassion can direct science towards intelligent innovations that convert today’s expensive medical discoveries into affordable solutions. To make this possible, a strategy was developed to seamlessly incorporate a high-tech hospital with translational research facilities, medical outreach & compassionate care programs and technology development capabilities, into a highly interactive ecosystem. The idea is to create a new hospital culture where every health-worker has ready access to resources for guided innovation at multiple levels. The Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center (MSMC), a unit of Narayana Health, with the Mazumdar Shaw Center for Translational Research (MSCTR), Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Outreach Program (MSCOP) and International Center for Innovation, Technology-Transfer & Entrepreneurship (InCITE), the Technology Business Incubator (TBI unit) are the current 4 pillars of the Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation ecosystem.

For details, please visit www.ms-mf.org.

THE GAIN

THE GAIN is a global accelerator that invests in early stage technology startups and enables their global market access. THE GAIN runs the Access to India (A2I) Program to provide India market access for startups around the world enabled by their strong network of mentors, corporates, investors, and partners.

For details, please visit www.thegain.in.