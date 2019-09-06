Naveen Goyal, Appointed as the New CEO of Adda52.Com, India’s Largest Poker Site

by businesswireindia.com

Naveen Goyal,

a veteran in global gaming industry,

is appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Adda52.com, India’s largest poker site.

He succeeded

Mohit Agarwal in

August 2019

. Naveen has about 2 decades of experience in the internet space and has been instrumental in founding 3 successful online ventures. He has

done his MS in Computer Science and Mathematics

IIT, Kanpur and MBA from Indian School of Business.

Over the years, Naveen has acquired skills and expertise across ecommerce, travel and gaming space and has played a key role in large matrix organizations across the globe.

He had successfully started and managed ecommerce startups with successful exits in India and International countries like Philippines, Ireland, France, Costa Rica and Canada.

With years of experience, in the internet and gaming industry, Naveen is looking forward to his journey in the world of poker. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "

Adda52.com.

interesting poker game formats

mobile and web payment solutions to provide a secure and dynamic user interface, while promoting the game as a mainstream sport in the country."

Apart from being a very dynamic and dedicated professional, Naveen loves music and plays the guitar in his free time. According to him, music gives him the power of patience and perseverance. His areas of interest include investments in internet space

, ecommerce and financial services. Having spoken at various international forums, he also likes to keep himself updated on the emerging technologies such as blockchain, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and so on.