nCipher Introduces Cloud-first Architecture, Bringing Security and Control to Public and Private Clouds

by businesswireindia.com

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company and provider of trust, integrity and control for business critical information and applications, announces two new additions to its nShield® hardware security module (HSM) portfolio – nShield Web Services Option Pack and nShield Container Option Pack – that make it simpler to deploy applications in the cloud and bring greater security and control to public and private clouds.

nShield Web Services Option Pack simplifies deployment for cloud-first data centres. nShield Web Services Option Pack provides a REST API between applications requiring cryptographic key and data protection services and nShield HSMs, enabling seamless application deployment underpinned by high-assurance nShield HSMs, which can dynamically scale to meet the needs of cloud-ready data centers. Customers can also use their own load balancing appliances to handle the HSM workload, simplifying the HSM deployment and configuration, and ensuring the best utilization of their HSM pools.

nShield Container Option Pack enables nShield HSMs to operate seamlessly within a containerized environment. Containerization has become the model of choice in forward-thinking cloud and enterprise deployments, offering scaling, flexibility and orchestration. The nShield Container Option Pack allows developers to leverage the advantages of container platforms while accessing a high-assurance nShield HSM. The nShield HSM processes sensitive data and key material, reducing the time required to develop and deploy secure containerized applications. nShield HSMs offer a uniquely seamless integration with application containers, making it easy to build HSM support into containerized solutions. The nShield Container Option Pack provides a template deployment model that allows customers to focus on the containerized application without having to worry about HSM integration.

“One of the biggest drivers of digital transformation is the widespread enterprise adoption of cloud– IDC predicts that 70% of new enterprises applications will be developed cloud native by 2021,” says Peter Galvin, chief strategy officer for nCipher Security. “As organizations increasingly adopt cloud -first strategies and operate in multi-cloud environments, security concerns remain – from visibility into the data protection architecture to managing complex security policies and encryption keys that secure applications and data.”

“The new nShield Web Services Option Pack and nShield Container Option Pack help cut development times and budgets, allowing customer to harness cloud platforms without losing control of their keys or their data,” said Galvin.

nCipher’s nShield HSM portfolio also includes the following solutions for customers pursuing a cloud first strategy:

nShield as a Service

A subscription-based service which provides development and deployment teams with streamlined access to dedicated cloud-based nShield Connect HSMs, allowing organizations to migrate to cloud-centric strategies while also maintaining strict security controls required for business-critical applications. This supports changing business preferences for operational instead of capital expenses, aligns with modern development workflows and decreases the time spent by security personnel on maintenance and monitoring tasks.

Bring Your Own Key

Used in conjunction with nShield HSMs you can Bring Your Own Keys (BYOK) to your cloud applications, whether you are using Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or Microsoft Azure.

nShield high-assurance HSMs enable customers to continue to benefit from the flexibility and economy of cloud services, while strengthening the security of their key management practices and gaining greater control over their keys. To find out more about our solutions click here.

nCipher Security and Entrust Datacard will be exhibiting at RSA Conference 2020 on booth #S-2139. Drop by to learn how our cryptographic solutions guard against today’s threats and attacks, enable compliance and protect your business applications.

About nCipher Security

nCipher Security, an Entrust Datacard company, is a leader in the general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) market, empowering world-leading organizations by delivering trust, integrity and control to their business-critical information and applications. Today’s fast-moving digital environment enhances customer satisfaction, gives competitive advantage and improves operational efficiency – it also multiplies the security risks. Our cryptographic solutions secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments and help meet new compliance mandates. We do this using our same proven technology that global organizations depend on today to protect against threats to their sensitive data, network communications and enterprise infrastructure. We deliver trust for your business-critical applications, ensure the integrity of your data and put you in complete control – today, tomorrow, always. www.ncipher.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – search nCipherSecurity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005210/en/

Source: Businesswire