  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • IT raids in Tamil Nadu: Cash worth Rs 170 Cr and 105 KGs of gold seized
  • Rahul Gandhi convenes CWC meet, meet to be held on July 22
  • BJP has attacked TMC over tent collapse at PM rally in West Bengal blaming the state, says ‘Ambulance wasn’t on standby’
  • Kerala govt defends action against SDPI, PFI misleading probe in campus murder’, SDPI Activist named in murder conspiracy
  • Supreme Court has reserved the judgment in Section 377 case
  • SC reserves judgement on Sec 377, asks all counsel who argued for and against 377 to submit written submissions
  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

NEC and dotData Use AI to Accelerate Data Science for the SMBC Group

by businesswireindia.com

July 17, 2018

Business Wire India

NEC Corporation (NEC) (TOKYO:6701) and dotData, Inc., a Silicon Valley venture in the automation of data science, today announced the provision and full operation of “dotData” platform for the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMBC Group) in order to strengthen the Group’s analytical capabilities.

 

In recent years, the need for big data analytics has been growing rapidly. However, there is also an increasing shortage of data scientists to handle this need. In order to address this issue, dotData automates data science processes through artificial intelligence (AI).

 

dotData platform is now commercially available globally. NEC has obtained an exclusive license from dotData to provide this software across Japan.

 

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, NEC and the dotData team have actively worked to incorporate AI into banking operations in order to create new service offerings since 2016.

 

Following this success, the SMBC Group is now expanding the provision of dotData platform throughout five Group companies, thereby capitalizing on the experience and know-how gained through the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation deployment.

 

Specifically, the SMBC Group aims to utilize dotData platform in order to address a variety of business issues, including the marketing of various financial products, such as credit cards and housing loans. Moreover, dotData platform eliminates most of the manual steps in a data science process, allowing data scientists to focus on higher value creation initiatives and tackle more business challenges.

 

“When I was first introduced to dotData platform that automates the data science process, I found this technology could tackle the problem of a data scientist shortage, and dominate the global market,” said Katsunori Tanizaki, SMBC Group CIO & CDIO.

 

“Later, after we verified that the technology could yield significant results using real data, we decided to introduce it to additional companies in the SMBC Group. We are delighted that a commercial version has now been released,” he concluded.

 

“We are very excited to announce this great success with the SMBC Group, and that dotData is commercially ready for our enterprise clients," said Ryohei Fujimaki, founder of dotData. “We are proud to see the SMBC Group developing new data science models every day, and consider this an important step forward for dotData, as we commit to the promotion of data-driven business innovations for the SMBC Group and all of our clients.”

 

“I would like to congratulate the production release of SMBC's dotData platform, which is a very important first step not only for SMBC and dotData but for 'citizen data scientists,'" said Hideto Mori, vice president, NEC Corporation.

 

"It is currently believed that many data scientists using R, Python and other technologies should be deployed in order to leverage analytics to achieve business results. However, dotData will overturn this belief and open data science technology to business persons and make them citizen data scientists. This impact seems similar to the one of cloud computing, which destroyed the superiority of large enterprises owning mainframes and high end servers, and opened these computer resources to SOHO users. In that sense, today should be commemorated as the turning point of analytics," he concluded.

 

Going forward, NEC and dotData, Inc. aim to continue contributing to the value of the SMBC Group by promoting new business innovations based on advanced analytics, and scaling data science practices across the organization with speed and agility.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿