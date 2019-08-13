Netcracker Recognized as the NFV Orchestration Market Leader as the Industry Evolves Towards 5G

by businesswireindia.com

Netcracker Technology announced today that GlobalData has named Netcracker’s Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution as the sole leader in the firm’s 2019 NFV MANO: Competitive Landscape Assessment report. Based on an assessment of 17 vendors, GlobalData cited several unique differentiators of Netcracker’s solution, including its core technology strength, the high number of commercial deployments and its use of a vast ecosystem of onboarded VNFs and services.

Netcracker’s HOM solution utilizes an advanced cloud-native, microservices-based architecture that can be deployed on any public or private cloud. Leveraging this environment, the solution leads the market in support for complex and hybrid use cases, including 5G. It is an open and VNF vendor-agnostic solution that incorporates critical capabilities like VNF license management. HOM enables automated onboarding and management of third-party VNFs, IT and IoT applications to help service providers rapidly bring new offerings to market.

The solution is fully ETSI compliant, successfully completing ETSI Plugfest tests and winning awards by MEF for service automation and TM Forum for its adoption of open APIs. Netcracker is a primary contributor to the ETSI and OASIS VNF onboarding standards, leading the work on VNF license management. Netcracker has also demonstrated its vision and roadmap for the future of NFV MANO in relation to the evolution of 5G by participating in TM Forum’s Catalyst programs with other vendors and service providers.

Netcracker’s HOM solution is being leveraged by a wide range of the world’s leading service providers.

“NFV MANO is developing rapidly, expanding beyond its original VNF-centric role through services, toward full 5G orchestration. Netcracker's leadership in the competitive MANO market reflects its full lifecycle capabilities and its ability to address service providers’ diverse requirements as they embrace cloud, virtualization and 5G,” said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData and author of the report.

“We are delighted to be recognized as leader in the MANO market, helping service providers bring a wide scope of VNF vendors into their virtualized offerings,” said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. “Our advancements in areas such as cloud-native technology and 5G operations are helping our customers bring automation and agility to existing and evolving digital services.”

