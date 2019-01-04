  • Download mobile app
04 Jan 2019
New Better Dispensing Videos from Nordson EFD Explain How Pistons Improve Process Control

by businesswireindia.com

January 4, 2019

Business Wire India

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and the world’s leading manufacturer of precision fluid dispensing systems, introduces a new Better Dispensing How-To Video series. These four highly-educational videos, presented by EFD Application Specialist Tom Muccino, provide best practices for selecting and setting up syringe barrel pistons for more controlled industrial fluid dispensing processes.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005009/en/

 

“Pistons are a very small, yet important part of a successful application,” Muccino said. “They prevent tunneling in thick fluids and allow better control of thin fluids for precise, repeatable dispensing outcomes.”

 

Nordson EFD manufactures six different types of Optimum® syringe barrel pistons designed to improve process control for different applications. Knowing which one to use and how to use it improves dispensing results to keep production running smoothly with less rework, rejects, and fluid waste.

 

These new Better Dispensing How-To videos are the third series of educational videos from Nordson EFD. The goal is to provide best practices to help manufacturers improve dispensing processes to achieve greater throughput while reducing rejects, rework, and fluid waste.

 

Learn how to select the right dispensing tip and optimize your benchtop syringe dispenser for higher productivity.

 

For more information, email Nordson EFD at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

 

About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

 

About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005009/en/
Source: Businesswire

