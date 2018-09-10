New CliQ VA Series of DIN Rail Power Supply With Integrated LCD Display for Outputs Monitoring and Alarms Setting

Business Wire India
Delta Electronics introduces the CliQ VA series of DIN rail power supply
with integrated LCD display. The CliQ VA series display module offers three key functionalities.
- Display Mode will scroll through values such as output voltage, output current, cap life expectancy, power supply unit (PSU) temperature, etc.
- Maintenance Alarm Setting allows the user to set a pre-determined maintenance alarm before the power supply reaches the end of its expected cap life.
- Error Mode will display the type of error if the PSU enters and recover from OVP, OLP, SCP or OTP mode. This enables the user to quickly identify the cause of any abnormalities.
The CliQ VA series offer 24V output in three different power ratings: 120W (DRV-24V120W1PN
), 240W (DRV-24V240W1PN
) and 480W (DRV-24V480W1PN
). They have a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +70°C, providing full power up to +60°C at 5,000m or 16,400 ft. altitude. Other features include Power Boost
150% for 5 seconds as well as Advanced Power Boost (APB)
that ensure system continuing operation when there is a large inrush current due to a faulty load in a multiple load operation.
Major safety approvals include IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 for Information Technology Equipment (ITE), UL 508 for Industrial Control Equipment (ICE) and OVC III according to IEC/EN 62477-1 / EN 60204-1 (clearance and creepage distances) and IEC 62103 (safety part); EMI comply with EN 55032 Class B, compliance with harmonic current IEC/EN 61000-3-2, Class A and fully compliant with RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU for environmental protection.
Highlights & Features
Please contact your local sales representative for product availability.
- Universal AC input voltage range
- LCD display monitoring output current/ voltage/peak current and PSU temperature
- Lifetime expectancy monitoring and alarm signal
- Built-in active PFC with up to 94% efficiency
- Power Boost of 150% for 5 seconds
- Advanced Power Boost (APB) for breaking the fuse
- DC OK Contact and LED indicator for DC OK/ Overload
- Conformal coating on PCBAs to protect against common dust and chemical pollutants
New models are introduced on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at automation@deltaww.com
or visit www.DeltaPSU.com
Source: Businesswire