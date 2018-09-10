New York State Education Department Recognizes Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

by businesswireindia.com

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, MAHE has been recognised by the New York State Board of Regents for a period of seven years. KMC Manipal is the only medical college from India which has been approved by the New York State education department (NYSED). Following this, there will be no restrictions on the duration of clerkship/elective experience for KMC students seeking long-term clinical clerkship placements in the state of New York.New York's approach to the evaluation of foreign medical schools consisted of a through self-review against international standards and a site visit in November 2017 by a team of international faculty. After the initial review of the materials submitted by the school, a site visit team visited the campus, and after consideration of the site review report, a recommendation was issued for placement of students in a long-term clinical clerkship.In the press note, the Vice-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dr. Vinod Bhat said that he was “delighted to learn that our flagship institute KMC Manipal has been recognized by NYSED. KMC’s constant endeavor towards excellence in medical education and research has demonstrated its strength internationally”.KMC Manipal is acutely aware of the global context and changing standards of excellence in medical school curricula, and are constantly striving to maintain these standards by implementing newer pedagogies. “The recognition by NYSED will open up opportunities to our medical students to take up Long-term Clinical Clerkship Placements in the state of New York”, said Dr. Pragna Rao, Dean of KMC Manipal.Recently, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, was ranked fourth in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings of the Union HRD Ministry. Today, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, is a name synonymous with quality medical education, which attracts people not only from India but also from other countries of the world. Students from over 30 countries graduate from the college every year and the degrees are recognised worldwide.Source: Businesswire