Dr. G. Bakthavathsalam, Chairman of KG Hospital clarifies the doubts in people’s minds about the functioning of hospitals during the pandemic. He instructs the public to follow government’s instructions to contain the spread of COVID-19 and also offers several tips on surviving lockdown without the need for luxury services.

