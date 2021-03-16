  • Download mobile app
16 Mar 2021, Edition - 2072, Tuesday
NIT Trichy’s Pragyan’21 – 25th March to 12th April – Promo Video

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2021

The past year has had all of us staring into multiple screens all day long. What if we said you could dive into a world beyond the screen – into the realms of the unknown, into an augmented reality?

Join Pragyan ’21 as we set off on a journey into the virtual universe! Mark your calendars from the 25th of March to the 12th of April, for we have an eclectic array of events, contests, guest lectures, performances and so much more stacked and lined-up ready for you.

See you in the Metaverse!
