No evidence to prove Nilavembu prevents dengue

“There is no scientific evidence to show that Nilavembu works either as curative or preventive treatment for dengue”, says doctors in a discussion about the rising cases of dengue deaths.
After a hiatus of seven years, the prolific painter is holding a solo show in Mumbai. When Jatin Das sketches the human figure, he does so without adornment. Though our commerci...Read More
Activating your chakras for a healthy you - Mooladhar Chakra There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...Read More
The Tulsi or The holy basil is mostly used as a herbal remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. Tulsi is a green leaf herb with excellent aromatic propert...Read More