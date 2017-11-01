01 Nov 2017, Edition - 841, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Shimla: Congress releases election manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls
  • Chidambaram’s remark is harmful for the country. Congress will have to face consequences for this: Nitin Gadkari
  • Rupee spurts 12 paise against dollar to 64.63
  • Two students killed by lightening in Tamil Nadu
  • Manhattan Attack: US President Donald Trump orders ‘extreme vetting’ of foreign travellers
  • Sensex soars 200 points; Nifty hits 10,400 level for the first time
  • Underworld gangster Rizwan arrested. Rizwan attempted to murder Tarak Fatah
The Voice — Episode 4

November 1, 2017

Chennai is being battered by heavy rains and the lives claimed are rising. Is the political administration embroiled more in politics rather than focussing on preparing for the monsoon fury? Listen in..

Aurangzeb was a bigot not just by our standards but also by those of his predecessors and peers
November 1, 2017

Audrey Truschke's biography of the king fails to demolish the conventional view of the Mughal emperor. Girish Shahane This week marks the 400th anniversary of the birth of th...

Activating Your Chakras for a Healthy You – ​​Manipoorak Chakra ​
November 1, 2017

Asans are not exercises. They are the gradual process of evolution in the body effectuated under sanidhya of a Guru. They are to be performed gently and with internal awareness. A ...

Important Diet Tweaks To Tackle Adverse Effects of Pollution: Get A Healthy Respiratory Tract!
November 1, 2017

Diwali may have ended, but with temperatures dropping there are enough pollution woes to tackle. While effective policies have been constantly made to reduce the adverse effects of...

