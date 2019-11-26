NIIT Announces FutureFest – a Nationwide Initiative to Empower College Students for Jobs of the Future

by businesswireindia.com

NIIT announced an initiative to encourage college students to enhance their knowledge on new-age skills through future ready programs, together with their regular studies and academic curriculum. NIIT will organize career fests nationally across 50 colleges in India wherein experts will reach out to 25,000 students, educating them about the importance of future ready careers.During the college fests, NIIT will organize career counselling, expert talks, music concerts, and a few fun activities across the campus to help students get a peek into the careers of the future.According to the Future of Jobs Report (World Economic Forum), jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 % in 2018 to 33 % in 2022. Estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model. This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles.Towards this, NIIT offers new age programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics, Full Stack Software Engineering, Banking & Finance, and Accounting & Business Analytics.NIIT's initiative included seminars held nationally across 26 centres in India, along with Industry deliberations & conferences. Successful leaders from diverse fields shared their experiences with the students, educating them about the importance of new-age future ready careers, as also deliberating what it will take for aspiring professionals to be Future Ready.