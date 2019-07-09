NIIT Launches ‘Future Ready Talent’ – an Initiative to Skill the Youth for the Jobs of the Future

by businesswireindia.com

To hold pan India seminars to build awareness among the youth about new-age careers

Popular RJ Naved, Lifestyle influencer Nitibha Kaul & TEDx speaker Anu Meena to share their experience with students in Delhi NCR

, announced ‘Future Ready Talent’ an initiative to encourage youth to enhance their knowledge through future ready programs, together with their regular academic curriculum.As part of the initiative, Naved Khan, a popular RJ cum influencer recently addressed the youth at NIIT centre Delhi, about the science of Digital/ Influencer Marketing. Speaking about future ready skills, he said, “He also shared the hardships and obstacles he faced while becoming a Radio Jockey and a digital influencer to inspire and motivate students.In addition to this, NIIT will also conduct seminars in their Janakpuri center on 12July 2019 and Gurgaon centre on 17July 2019. Anu Meena, popular TEDx speaker and founder of Agrowave will talk about the importance of skilling up for entrepreneurial journey at NIIT Janakpuri and Nitibha Kaul an ex-Google employee and a lifestyle influencer will talk about her experiences with Google India and the relevance of IT skills for a career in digital advertising industry at NIIT Gurgaon center.NIIT will conduct seminars nationally across 26 centres in India, in the month of July, wherein successful leaders from diverse fields will share their experiences with the youth, building awareness about the importance of new-age future ready careers.said,According to the Future of Jobs Report (World Economic Forum), jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 % in 2018 to 33 % in 2022. Estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model. This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles.Towards this, NIIT offers new age programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting & Business Analytics.Source: Businesswire