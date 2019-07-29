NIIT Named to 2019 Training Industry Top 20 Gamification Companies List for the Sixth Consecutive Year

by businesswireindia.com

NIIT Limited, a leading provider of skills and talent development services announced today that it has been selected as a 2019 Top 20 Gamification Company for the sixth consecutive year by TrainingIndustry.com. Training Industry continuously monitors the training marketplace looking for the best providers of gamification services/technologies in support of corporate learning and development.Selection to this year’s Top 20 Gamification Companies List was based on the following criteria:“This year’s Top 20 Gamification Companies continue to showcase the latest gaming designs and concepts to corporate training, making them engaging and entertaining for the learner, while focusing on moving the needle on their clients’ KPIs,” said, President of Training Industry, Inc.Our team of Triple-A gaming professionals combine over 100 years of experience developing titles for the biggest studios in the world. We are developing the next generation of serious games, simulations, augmented, virtual, and mixed reality experiences for learning at our state-of-the-art Digital Reality Center.”Source: Businesswire