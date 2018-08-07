  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
07 Aug 2018, Edition - 1120, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
  • Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
  • The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
  • Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
  • Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
  • J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
  • US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
  • Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

NIIT Nguru Assessment Suite Holds Center Stage at the Global Educators Fest 2018

by businesswireindia.com

August 7, 2018

Business Wire India
MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, conducted a knowledge session on "Moving Beyond the Bubble – Towards Technology Enabled Assessments" at Global Educators Fest 2018 in Udaipur recently. It was conducted to familiarize educators with technology for student assessment and the benefits of technology driven assessments for improved learning. The session with school leaders generated a lot of interest in the NIIT Nguru Assessment suite.

Assessment and feedback are pivotal to the experience of learning. The way students are assessed shapes their understanding of the concepts and curriculum, influences thought process and determines learning progress and outcomes. Harnessing the power of technology, NIIT Nguru Assessment suite offers comprehensive K-12 assessments across all subjects delivered through an easy-to-use web-based solution that supports educators in making informed decisions and guides students towards success. The analytics and data from the Assessment system accelerates learning for both teachers and students by allowing for shorter, more effective assessments and fine-tuning of learning progressions.

Practice Plus – Step towards mastery is a K-12 practice and assessment platform by NIIT Nguru that helps students achieve higher levels of Learning & Mastery of concepts through practice & assessment is used by 2,829,26 students. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student's performance.

Elaborating on the rationale behind holding the session, Mr. Pradeep Narayanan, Head MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “Assessment is a critical step in the learning process. It determines whether the learning objectives of the curricula have been met. It also helps teachers in making informed decisions to guide students towards success. To this end, NIIT Nguru Assessments focus on making students’ learning process visible so that teaching strategies can be selected to support an appropriate course for future learning.”

NIIT Nguru is a holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, thus bringing back the joy of learning for students.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿