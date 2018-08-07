NIIT Nguru Assessment Suite Holds Center Stage at the Global Educators Fest 2018

by businesswireindia.com

conducted a knowledge session on "Moving Beyond the Bubble – Towards Technology Enabled Assessments" at Global Educators Fest 2018 in Udaipur recently. It was conducted to familiarize educators with technology for student assessment and the benefits of technology driven assessments for improved learning. The session with school leaders generated a lot of interest in the NIIT Nguru Assessment suite.Assessment and feedback are pivotal to the experience of learning. The way students are assessed shapes their understanding of the concepts and curriculum, influences thought process and determines learning progress and outcomes. Harnessing the power of technology, NIIT Nguru Assessment suite offers comprehensive K-12 assessments across all subjects delivered through an easy-to-use web-based solution that supports educators in making informed decisions and guides students towards success. The analytics and data from the Assessment system accelerates learning for both teachers and students by allowing for shorter, more effective assessments and fine-tuning of learning progressions.Practice Plus – Step towards mastery is a K-12 practice and assessment platform by NIIT Nguru that helps students achieve higher levels of Learning & Mastery of concepts through practice & assessment is used by 2,829,26 students. The online solution moves beyond assigning grades to providing deeper insights regarding student's performance.Elaborating on the rationale behind holding the session,said, “NIIT Nguru is a holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, thus bringing back the joy of learning for students.Source: Businesswire