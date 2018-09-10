  • Download mobile app

10 Sep 2018, Edition - 1154, Monday

NIIT Nguru in Association With Marshall Cavendish Unveil MY PALS ARE HERE – Series Based on Singapore Mathematics

by businesswireindia.com

September 10, 2018

Business Wire India

MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, launches “MY PALS ARE HERE” an engaging series based on Singapore teaching methodology. Introduced in association with Marshall Cavendish Education, the series has been designed to build a strong foundation of mathematics and strengthen a child’s conceptual understanding of the subject.
 
MY PALS ARE HERE series helps students by providing hands-on activities and games to reinforce mathematical skills. Students hone their problem-solving skills through individual and collaborative practices. As they work through mock problems, they learn how to apply the same problem-solving strategies to real world problems. The series also helps students by providing activities to develop critical thinking skills and challenge students to solve questions based on higher order thinking skills. MY PALS ARE HERE is targeted at students from grade 1 to 5.
 
According to TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study), over 70% of Singapore students consistently performed better academically than the international average. The results of mathematics assessments from 1995 to 2015 show consistent outstanding performance by the students of Singapore. NIIT Nguru has collaborated with Marshall Cavendish, a leading national and regional provider of K-12 educational solutions of Singapore to bring an engaging series “MY PALS ARE HERE” based on Singapore teaching methodology. This world-class programme has been widely adopted across the globe and has resulted in engagement among all stakeholders.
 
Mr. Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “This world-class programme has been widely adopted across the globe and has resulted in improved teaching learning experience in Mathematics. The programme promotes understanding through structured approaches and the pedagogy with collaborative activities that help students to learn and develop problem-solving skills.”
 
NIIT Nguru is a holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, thus bringing back the joy of learning for students. Source: Businesswire

