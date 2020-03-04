NIIT University Recognised as ‘University of the Year – North’ at Indian Education Congress and Awards 2020

by businesswireindia.com

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profithas been recognised asat the. The award was received bySr. Vice President, NIIT Ltd., and, Regional Director, Centre for Industry collaboration, NIIT University at a recent ceremony in Bengaluru.Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learningandNU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach.With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its Core Principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavors to enrich their education, careers and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.Theis counted among the most prestigious awards that recognize excellence in the education sector. On the foundation of the overwhelming response received from the previous nine editions, which had over 5500+ nominations, 2500+ delegates and 600+ thought leaders, this initiative aims towards building the platform as the largest industry event designed at empowering the entire Indian education fraternity.​Source: Businesswire