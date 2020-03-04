NIIT University Recognised as ‘University of the Year – North’ at Indian Education Congress and Awards 2020

Business Wire India
Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University
has been recognised as ‘University of the Year (North)’,
at the 10th Annual Indian Education Congress & Awards 2020
. The award was received by Prateek Chatterjee,
Sr. Vice President, NIIT Ltd., and Ratnaraja Singh
, Regional Director, Centre for Industry collaboration, NIIT University at a recent ceremony in Bengaluru.
Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven
and Seamless.
NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach.
Prof VS Rao President NU said, “We are delighted to be recognised as the ‘University of the Year (North)’. Over the years NU has established a new model of higher education that fosters critical thinking, innovation and a research mindset. This award further endorses our commitment to deliver the best in education that helps our students carve successful careers.”
With 598 industry partners, NU is dedicated towards forging strong industry linkages as one of its Core Principles. This ensures that the University is connected with the best organizations and institutions. The Centre for Industry Collaboration (CIC) assists students in their endeavors to enrich their education, careers and lives and make lifelong contributions to society.
The Indian Education Congress & Awards
is counted among the most prestigious awards that recognize excellence in the education sector. On the foundation of the overwhelming response received from the previous nine editions, which had over 5500+ nominations, 2500+ delegates and 600+ thought leaders, this initiative aims towards building the platform as the largest industry event designed at empowering the entire Indian education fraternity.
Source: Businesswire