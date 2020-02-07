Nike Extends its Athletic Leadership

February 7, 2020
Today, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), unveiled breakthrough innovation for athletes competing in the Tokyo 2020 Games, including footwear designed to provide runners with a measurable performance benefit for a new era of competition. The NEXT% platform, introduced by barrier-breaking marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, will now expand into new disciplines following its unparalleled success in distance running.
An international group of athletes joined the Nike 2020 Forum in New York to unveil the brand's latest performance and sustainable innovations. From left to right: Ibtihaj Muhammad, English Gardner, Leticia Bufoni, Blake Leeper, Timothy Cheruiyot, Dina Asher-Smith, Tomoya Ochiai, Sky Brown, Chris Mosier, Nyjah Huston, DeAnna Price, Bebe Vio, Kevin Mayer, Megan Blunk, Brandi Chastain, Aaron Brown, Sophie Hahn, Aori Nishimura, Diana Taurasi, Miles Chamley-Watson, Leon Schaefer and Caster Semenya. (Photo: Business Wire)
Ahead of the hottest Games on record, Nike also debuted progressive new collections featuring sustainable materials for all athletes. As the growing climate emergency continues to disrupt competition and training, Nike’s sustainable innovations signal the brand’s commitment to helping protect the future of the planet – and, consequently, the future of sport. Highlights include our most sustainably designed medal stand uniform in Team USA history, footwear built predominantly from recycled waste and lifestyle apparel that embraces the goal of a zero-carbon future.
“At Nike, we see sport’s greatest stage as our biggest opportunity to show the world what’s possible,” said NIKE, Inc. President and CEO John Donahoe. “After all, what’s at stake isn’t just records, but the future of sport itself. In Tokyo, we’ll help the world’s best reach new levels of performance with our revolutionary platform, while sharing real solutions for the barriers all athletes face under rapidly changing climate conditions.”
