Nippon Paint India and Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Come Together for Aftermarket Paint Services

Nippon Paint, Asia’s No 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has inked a partnership with the world’s largest 2 wheeler manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) to be their authorized after-market paints and ancillary products supplier in India.

L to R: Mr. Navin Chawla – Business Development Manager, Ms. Jyoti Agarwal, Mr. Sharad Malhotra, President Automotive, Commercial and Wood Coatings, Nippon Paint (India), Mr. Pradeep Kumar Pandey – Operating Head, Customer service, Sr. Vice President, Mr. Koji Takahashi – Dy. Director – Brand and Communication and Mr. Rajiv Oberoi, Assistant General Manager, After Sales

Under the pact, Nippon Paint India has launched a new range of colors for Honda’s aftermarket services. The Co-branded product called ‘Atom’ for recommended shades along with a full range of Nippon Paint branded ancillary products ranging from clear coats to primers to waxes will be available across Honda’s strong authorized service outlets Pan-India, covering every part of the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the MoU signing with HMSI, Sharad Malhotra, President Automotive, Commercial and Wood Coatings, Nippon Paint (India), “We are delighted to partner with the world’s largest two wheeler maker for a first-of-its-kind alliance in this space. This is a pioneering effort to deliver best in class after-market services to Honda customers. Along with the recommended range of colors, Nippon Paint will also supply best in quality ancillary products that are critical for the repair process to HMSI dealers. Nippon will provide full technical support to dealers so they can best leverage these high-quality products from us. Not just that, we will also provide technical know-how to the key paint technicians of HMSI dealers across the country.”

Nippon Paint operates in India under three verticals and this alliance is another feather in the cap of the rapidly growing paint company in the automotive aftermarket field, where the company is bringing its latest Japanese technology and product innovations for its key customers. Nippon Paint is already present in more than 1200 towns through its dealer network which are serviced by its growing number of fulfilment centers and a 200 member strong sales & technical team. It also operates 3 training centers and has a strong manufacturing base in India. India is also the center for R&D development and global color development for the Japanese major.

About Nippon Paint

Founded in Japan, Nippon Paint has over 139 years of experience in paint manufacturing. Nippon Paint is now the number one paint manufacturer in Asia, and is one of the top paint manufacturers of the world. Nippon Paint India is part of NIPSEA Group, which has over 20,587 employees with 72 manufacturing facilities and operations in 16 countries efficiently serving all aspects of the business, from production to customer satisfaction.