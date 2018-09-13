North American Tier-1 Operator Launches New Services on Mavenir’s NFV CloudRange™ Platform

by businesswireindia.com

Mavenir, focused on transforming mobile network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced that a Tier-1 North American Operator has launched new services using CloudRangeTM, its industry leading NFV platform based on MANO/ONAP architecture, as part of a pre-integrated network services deployment model.

With CloudRangeTM, operators can use their existing network for slicing selected services and create additional slices for new and differentiated services that increase revenues, while delivering efficiency in the network and enhancing quality of service and security. This capability works across the radio, core, and applications to allow for practical deployments such as subscriber data/intelligence in the network, MVNO network setup, and network upgrade with virtualized OpenStack multi-vendor deployments.

Mavenir’s Pre-Integrated network services allow operators to generate revenue by deploying network slices for specific groups of users at market speed. It can be used by operators with existing networks to offer tailored services to target groups without impacting the current network or by greenfield operators to cost effectively launch with a small deployment and grow as needed. Once deployed, the NFV solution has the capability for control and Life Cycle management of network resources.

“Operators are looking for a new economic model to reduce their costs and generate new revenues quickly and easily. This customer is taking advantage of our unique pre-integrated services deployment model combined with our CloudRangeTM platform to provide the agility and flexibility needed in today’s networks," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "This configuration gives operators the agility to rapidly launch and scale new business models as well as the flexibility to adjust deployments based on subscriber behavior.”

Mavenir’s Pre-Integrated network services provide an IP Multimedia Core Network Subsystem (IMS) core with Evolved Packet Core (EPC), including Packet Gateway (PGW), Home Subscriber Server (HSS), and Evolved Packet Data Gateway (ePDG). Interconnection with PSTN and other carriers is supported, as well as connection with provisioning and billing interfaces. Many of Mavenir’s fully virtualized, award-winning and carrier-grade solutions can be delivered in an Integrated Services configuration including VoLTE, VoWiFi, RCS, Messaging as a Platform (MaaP), etc.

Visit Mavenir at Mobile World Congress Americas, September 12 to 14, in Los Angeles to learn more.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is purpose-built to redefine mobile network economics for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). Our innovative solutions pave the way to 5G with 100% software-based, end-to-end, Cloud Native network solutions. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Cloud RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.

Mavenir, the M logo, and Cloud Range are trademarks owned by Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Copyright © 2018 Mavenir Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005371/en/

Source: Businesswire