NTENT Appoints Deval Parikh as President of International Business and Chief Product Officer

NTENT, a leading provider of Search and Conversational AI Platforms, announced that Deval “Dev” Parikh will join the company as its President of International Business and Chief Product Officer. Deval joins NTENT’s executive management team under the leadership of Executive Chairman, Pat Condo.

Deval will build upon NTENT’s leadership in search, natural language processing, and artificial intelligence, to drive product strategy and the international business.

“Deval’s impressive history of building outstanding products and leading companies to success makes him a great addition to our company,” said NTENT Executive Chairman, Pat Condo.

Deval Parikh brings to NTENT over 25 years of experience in the technology and telecommunications industries. He formerly served as the CEO of Brightstar India and held multiple roles at Reliance Jio. There he served as Senior Vice President of the mobility business, and Regional Executive CEO of the world’s largest greenfield 4G deployment, with close to 350 million subscribers. He also led the youth segment and deployed nation-wide Wi-Fi. Previously, Deval held several leadership positions in Virgin Mobile including Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Virgin Mobile India. At Virgin Mobile USA he led the mobile devices division, supply chain, and retail operations groups.

“There is significant opportunity to scale this business and further leverage all the advanced technology in voice and search that NTENT has developed”, said Deval.

Deval is a Northwestern University alum, with an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, as well as a Master’s in Engineering Management from the McCormick Engineering School.

About NTENT :

NTENT is a leading provider of Search and Conversational AI. Using the company’s proprietary search engine and natural language technologies, we make it easy for our partners to customize and integrate search and conversational intelligence directly to their applications while maintaining their data, brand and customer relationships. NTENT gives companies a competitive edge by capturing meaningful data insights, allowing them to optimize time spent on research, development and deliver a better customer experiences.

