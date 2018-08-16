NTT Communications and Arkadin Honored in Frost & Sullivan 2018 Asia Pacific ICT Awards

by businesswireindia.com

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within the NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), and Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and market leader in cloud Unified Communications and Collaboration services, announced today that both have received Frost & Sullivan 2018 Asia Pacific ICT Awards.

NTT Com has been recognized as 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific End-to-End UCC Service Provider of the Year, and 2018 Asia-Pacific Telco Data Center Services Provider of the Year, and Arkadin has been recognized as 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Enterprise Collaboration Product Line Strategy Leadership Award. The results were announced at the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Asia Pacific ICT Awards in Singapore on August 15.

According to Shuishan Lu, Industry Analyst, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan, “NTT Communications’ range of end-to-end unified communications and collaboration (UCC) services offer networking, voice, system integration and consulting, cloud deployment, and managed services.

Under the NTT Group, NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and Arkadin have joined hands to offer end-to-end UCC solutions and services for enterprise customers. The “Team NTT” go-to-market strategy further strengthens NTT Communications’ project consulting and deployment capabilities in the highly competitive UCC services market.” With Regard to Asia-Pacific Telco Data Center Services Provider of the Year, Yu Xuan Ng, Industry Analyst, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “NTT Communications has attained success by addressing market demand from hyperscale cloud vendors and distinguishing itself from competitors with its secure connectivity solutions (SD-Exchange) and portfolio of value-added services. As a result of its strategic initiatives, NTT Communications has achieved remarkable year-on-year revenue growth in the data center services market.”

Regarding Arkadin’s award, Chong Zi Ning, Research Analyst, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “The rise of various digital platforms is increasing the complexity of enterprise collaborations and communications. Lack of expertise and planning capabilities are the key challenges in executing digital transformation in organizations. Arkadin is one of the first companies to embrace digital transformation in its operations. Enhancing the integration of cloud meeting capabilities in the Microsoft UCaaS system, the company continues to deliver best-in-class collaboration experience in Asia-Pacific. As Microsoft’s modern workplace-enablement partner, Arkadin’s expertise has brought success to organizations in their workplace transformation journey.”

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

About Arkadin

Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services. Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration and communication experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivalled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 34 countries.

