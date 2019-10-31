NTT Communications Named Operator of the Year at World Communication Awards 2019

by businesswireindia.com

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within the NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), announced today that it was recognized as Operator of the Year at the World Communication Awards 2019, during a ceremony in London on October 30.

Launched in 1999 by Total Telecom, World Communication Awards recognize excellence amongst global telecom operators and individuals. A panel of telecom experts selected winners in 25 categories.

NTT Com was named Operator of the Year for the sixth time. The award recognizes that a provider demonstrated the service improvement, revenue growth, cultural change and transformation initiatives. According to the judges, “NTT Com has strongly shown that it has been helping customers to digitally transform through its software defined solutions and managed services, and collaboration/partnering with IT giants. NTT Com is always at the cutting edge of innovation and has made a real impact on the daily lives of its customers.”

NTT Com has been shortlisted in 4 categories including Operator of the Year.

The Innovation Award – Operator: This recognizes an organization that has developed a truly innovative technology, including software, used in carrier networks. NTT Com's software router, Kamuee showed the originality in technology development.

Woman in Telecoms Award: This recognizes a woman who has stood out within the telecom industry for individual achievement and contribution. Akiko Kudo, Senior Vice President, Head of Fifth Sales Division was a candidate.

Best Wholesale Operator: This recognizes the most innovative business model, successful partnering strategy and new technology deployment supporting a successful wholesale carrier business. Our proactive SDN initiatives are highly praised.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 450,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.

