NTT Communications Wins Best NFV/SDN Implementation and Most Innovative IoT Project at Telecom Asia Awards 2018

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within the NTT (TOKYO:9432), announced today that it has won Best NFV/SDN Implementation and Most Innovative IoT Project in the Telecom Asia Awards 2018, during a gala ceremony in Singapore on June 26.

NTT Com was named Best NFV/SDN Implementation, an award that recognizes a provider demonstrated a high-quality network utilizing NFV and SDN. NTT Com offers unrivaled performance and connectivity in over 190 countries/regions through its SD-WAN Service Portfolio. These services transform the way networks are designed and built by leveraging the industry’s leading global SD-WAN platform to deliver a next generation WAN solution with application-awareness, optimized MPLS, Internet, or hybrid connectivity networking, fully integrated security and application acceleration services to optimize the user experience.

NTT Com also won the Most Innovative IoT Project. The award recognizes that a provider offers innovative IoT-related service offerings and capabilities. NTT Com’s IoT Platform, a one-stop packaged IoT service, offers devices to data collecting and analysis software platform with private cloud services to meet customers’ requirements.

“It is hard to find an organization today – public or private – that is not at some stage of a digital transformation journey. These initiatives are driven by a relentless obsession to deliver exceptional customer experience. Behind the façade lies technologies that are scalable, responsive solutions that seamlessly deliver the promise of digital-led experience. NTT Communications’ efforts around IoT and SDN are enablers of that desire,” Allan Tan, Regional Content and Strategy Director, Enterprise Solutions, Questex Media.

Now in its 21st year, the awards are the region’s longest-running and most prestigious telecom industry awards. They reward innovative and outstanding performance by Asian service providers and industry executives. The winners were chosen by a panel of 20 independent judges on the basis of innovation, financial performance, technology, market leadership and corporate governance. Awards were presented in 24 categories.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.

