NTT Group Launches Compliance Management Solution Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

In recent times, there has been a growing demand for companies worldwide to strengthen their compliance and risk management. To help our clients manage these requirements, NTT Group, represented by NTT Advanced Technology Corporation (hereinafter, NTT-AT), Everis Spain S.L.U. (hereinafter, everis) of NTT DATA Corporation, itelligence AG (hereinafter, itelligence) of NTT DATA Corporation are announcing a compliance management solution using robotic process automation (RPA). This solution aggregates and analyses data from internal HR and compliance on-premise and cloud-based systems, supporting customer initiatives to strengthen responsibility and internal governance control. The NTT Group plans to start providing this service in the second quarter of 2020.

Due to stricter regulations across many industries, particularly the financial industry, businesses are facing the threat of multi-regime controls and high fines by local authorities. Due to the complexity of the regulations and reporting requirements, these institutions are facing problems to identify compliance issues, along with a lack of transparency in governance. This often leads to increased manual workload, process time and paperwork due to the complexity of their IT environment.

The integrated solution provided by NTT Group combines; the RPA tool "WinActor ®(*1)" of NTT-AT, the SMCR solution of everis, and the consulting and the integration capabilities of itelligence to achieve the combination of reducing complex manual operations and coordination of compliance-related data managed across multiple systems, such as Excel (*2) and existing systems.

This solution will initially be provided as a compliance management solution for the “Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR)" in the UK and will be expanded outside the UK in response to regulations and to support clients compliance and governance management globally.

NTT helps its clients accelerate their digital transformation journey by implementing innovative technologies, such as WinActor®.

Notes:

About "WinActor®"

WinActor is a robotic process automation (RPA) tool which has been developed using the in-house technologies by NTT Access Network service system laboratories and has been achieved into commercialization.

WinActor records and automates various types of human operations such as those via Windows (*2) application, Web Application and so on. It runs automatically routine repetitive tasks and large volume works instead of or collaborating with human. Additionally, by changing the existing jobs into new automatic work style, it would bring out a large value in business perspective such as efficiency, quality and cost effectiveness without modifying any software of existing system.

WinActor has been rapidly introduced and spread since 2017 especially in the organizations which seek for “Work style revolution” regardless the type of industry and size of the company. Currently, in November end of 2019, more than 4,200 companies have introduced WinActor.

For more information, please refer to https://winactor.biz/.

(*1) "WinActor" is a registered trademark of NTT Advanced Technology Corporation.

(*2) "Excel", “Windows” is registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the US and/or other countries.

