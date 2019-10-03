o9 Solutions Expands Presence in India with New Office in Bangalore

by businesswireindia.com

o9 Solutions announced it has relocated its Bangalore office to the Prestige Technostar technology park. The move was made to accommodate the company’s rapidly growing workforce in the region and to help support increased demand for its premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities.

The o9 employee base in Bangalore has increased by 140% in the past year, and the company targets further expansion of its workforce in India over the next several years. The new state-of-the-art Bangalore office features more than 37,000 square feet of space designed to foster collaboration and drive innovation among the company’s employees, partners and customers. Employees working in the new office serve in o9 departments including R&D, consulting, customer success, industry solutions, sales, education services, and administration.

“We’re proud to provide our Bangalore employees with an exciting new office space in a prime location, but we’re even prouder of the fact that it’s their hard work that necessitated the expansion in the region,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions. “We look forward to continuing to provide a creative environment in which our workforce can thrive. o9 is excited to welcome our partners and customers to this new space designed to showcase our commitment to fostering talent and driving digital transformation.”

ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com

