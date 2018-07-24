  • Download mobile app

OAG Partners with Plug and Play to Help Travel Startups Grow, Innovate and Disrupt

by businesswireindia.com

July 24, 2018

Business Wire India

OAG, the leading provider of digital flight information, has partnered with Plug and Play, the world’s largest startup accelerator and innovation centre. The new partnership enables OAG to collaborate with disruptive startups and technology leaders to create smarter and more innovative solutions for the travel ecosystem.

 

Plug and Play’s Travel and Hospitality Innovation Platform focuses on discovering, supporting and scaling disruptive technologies that are defining the future of travel. For OAG, the new partnership follows a period of rapid growth in the travel technology market. Many leading technology companies and startups are already powering their critical applications and products with OAG’s easy-to-use APIs and market-leading air travel data.

 

“Startups are the lifeblood of the travel industry. These companies create, design, innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Vipul Nakum, OAG’s Chief Product Officer. “At OAG, customer collaboration comes first. We’re committed to helping startups accelerate growth and product development by offering fast and easy access to our data solutions and APIs.

 

OAG’s schedules and flight status database has become the number one choice for developers and tech innovators across the globe. Today, OAG’s customer network includes three of the four largest online travel agents (OTAs) in the world, the largest booking engine in Europe and the top travel, technology and eCommerce leaders across China, India, Indonesia, Latin America and North America.

 

In Asia, Plug and Play has a footprint in Tokyo, Singapore and Jakarta covering various industries and verticals including travel with a further 8 offices in China including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Xi'an in collaboration with partners like Wanda Group, Philips, Daimler, Audi, Cisco, Visa, P&G and BASF.

 

“OAG will be a valuable addition to our community. The team’s solutions, data and travel expertise – and years of success collaborating with major tech brands – will be instrumental in equipping our ecosystem participants to deliver first-class products, services and value,” said Jordan Bray, head of corporate partnerships at Plug and Play, Travel.

 

About OAG

 

At the forefront of the travel market for years, we have the world’s largest network of air travel data including the definitive schedules database of more than 980 airlines and the most extensive flight status information database in the market, tracking 96% of commercial flights.

 

Today, OAG’s customer network includes the world’s largest airlines and airports, online travel agents (OTAs), the largest booking engines in Europe and the top travel, technology and e-commerce leaders across China, India, Indonesia, Latin America and North America.

 

For more information, visit: www.oag.com

 

About Plug and Play

 

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. To join the ecosystem, please visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/travel

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

