Oakridge International School’s Summer Courses – Your Child’s Big Break During the Summers

Summer programs provide high school students with opportunities to explore their academic interests and spark new passions. Oakridge International School in association with Columbia Business School is organizing a 5-day summer course entailing concepts of entrepreneurship and innovation. This elite university-level program will be taught by Prof. Daniel McQuade, a faculty at Columbia Business School. At Columbia Global Entrepreneurship & Innovation Program, students will be exposed to the theory and practice of venture creation process and will be assigned projects where they implement the learnings to test and develop their ideas. Students will then showcase their projects to the panel of entrepreneurial tutors, for constructive feedback and reviews. Everyday sessions will also include guest lectures from entrepreneurs and industry experts. This certification program will be conducted from 27th to 31st May.

Students from across the globe in a conducive environment

Anchored by a global theme to instill leadership skills in students, Student Global Leadership Institute (SGLI) is another summer program hosted by Oakridge International School in association with Punahou School, Hawaii, USA. This 2-week residential program gives an opportunity to students to work on projects in a dynamic group of international students from 10 different countries. SGLI entails several real-time experiences such as field trips across the city to niche organizations and activities, session reflection through cyanotyping, extempore, Socratic dialogue case studies, and much more. It gets them attuned to the nuances of a global world that will reflect an emerging community of dynamic leaders. This program will be conducted from 17th to 26th June.

“Our children are growing up in a volatile and uncertain world. As we speak, the careers in areas like accounting, law, medicine etc. are being disrupted by artificial intelligence. In such a world, the skills that children need to grow up with are things like entrepreneurial mindset, empathy, and the ability to have that human connection. It is very important, therefore, for parents and teachers to have a conscious effort towards strengthening the exposure of children to educational initiatives that allow children to develop these critical skills,” says DeviDutta, Vice President – Education for Oakridge.

For more information, you can reach out to the program in-charge at 7060076670.

About Oakridge International School

Oakridge International School, with just a decade of presence, has garnered a strong repertoire to become one of the best international schools in the country. Oakridge is dedicated to nurturing responsive and motivated students through a dynamic and success-oriented education program. The program empowers students to gain an indigenous as a well global perspective on various aspects.

With its world-class campuses in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Chandigarh – Oakridge is regarded as one of India’s top International schools with its high standards of teaching methodology, technology collaboration, and global culture in every aspect of learning.