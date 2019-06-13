by businesswireindia.com

OKEx, a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of its native token, OKB, on another leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitfinex. Bitfinex will also list USDK, which is a stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a registered Trust Company based in Nevada, US (Read more). The nine new trading pairs will officially open on Bitfinex from 10am, June 13, 2019 (UTC), including USDK/USD, BTC/USDK, ETH/USDK, USDT/USDK, EOS/USDK, OKB/USD, OKB/BTC, OKB/ETH and OKB/USDT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005718/en/

OKEx Native Token OKB and OKLink Stablecoin USDK Listed on Bitfinex

Empowering OKEx’s ecosystem, OKB allows OKEx users to perform various tasks such as setting up an OKEx partner exchange, settling trading fees, and subscribing for new tokens on the token sale platform OK Jumpstart. With multiple use-cases, OKB has been capturing more market share over the months, according to the data revealed on CoinMarketCap.

OKB, the native token of OKEx, is currently operating in the Ethereum Network (ERC20). Later this year, it will be migrated to OKChain, the blockchain which OKEx has been developing. And now, it is at the final testing stage.

“We aim to foster a new economy with blockchain technology. To achieve de-intermedium and financial inclusion, we do not work as an isolated island. We believe the key to prompt the market growth requires teamwork, which is the reason for us joining forces with other leading industry players to spark new chemistry,” said Andy Cheung, Head of Operations of OKEx. “OKB being listed on Bitfinex is just the beginning, it marks the recognition of our native token and platform from our peers, and we will continue to explore further opportunities in all-kinds of collaboration with other industry players. We never rest on cultivating a fair and transparent trading market and welcome partners with similar mindset to work together.”

Please stay tuned to OKEx's Twitter for latest updates.

END

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, and derivatives trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005718/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005718/en/Source: Businesswire