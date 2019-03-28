One Year After Its Merger, BCW Defines the Future of Communications

by businesswireindia.com

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a leading global communications company formed one year ago by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, announced its hybrid offering that defines the future of the agency world with a positioning that focuses on the value of its business: Moving People.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005635/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Everything we do at BCW is about moving people,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “As public relations, public affairs and marketing communications agencies struggle with identifying exactly what they are and what they should call themselves, we are very focused on what our clients need to move their internal and external stakeholders. They need to engage, inspire and lead constituencies in a favorable direction. BCW helps people discover the truth; understand, respect and love brands; and identify new products, services and destinations. We make the connections that inspire people and move them to ‘purchase.’”

The positioning also will inform BCW’s product and service development, talent programs and go-to-market efforts around the world. It is being brought to life through a new campaign developed in-house called “Moving People” that includes a series of digital display and print ads with a video narrated by Imperato as its centerpiece. The campaign is live today on Medium, Instagram, LinkedIn,Twitter and Facebook and on BCW’s website, will appear in business and trade publications and feature prominently in employee communications.

BCW is a hybrid of public relations, public affairs, marketing communications, creative, digital and content. It takes a channel agnostic approach, with earned media at the core, to help clients solve tough business challenges through powerful ideas informed by data and powered by technology. BCW counts among its ranks leading data scientists, engineers and storytellers as well as strong public relations and public affairs professionals to ensure earned media, critical to a client’s ROI, is at the heart of its campaigns.

“Over the past year, our global BCW team has moved people on behalf of thousands of clients across every industry,” added Imperato. “They are an extraordinary team that are moved by what we are achieving.”

About BCW

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies, is in the business of moving people on behalf of clients. Founded by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, CSR, healthcare, public affairs and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), a creative transformation company. For more information, visit www.bcw-global.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005635/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005635/en/Source: Businesswire