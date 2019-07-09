Online Customized T-shirt Brand Alma Mater brings 3 Days Pop-up Store to Bengaluru

Alma Mater, India's largest customized apparel brand which deals into customized T-shirts, Hoodies, Caps & other merchandises today introduced the pop-up store in Koramangala, Bangalore. The much talked about Alma Mater pop-up store aims at creating awareness about the brand, customized product, increase in the product offerings of the brand & optimization in the process efficiency.

Alma Mater

The pop-up store has been created for 3 days from 8th-10th July at Alma Mater Store premises 209, 4th Cross Road, 6th Block, Koramangala. To gauge the attraction of the shoppers, the brand has planned certain activities at the pop-up store like spin the wheel and get freebies, a selfie booth where customer can get some cashback et al.

According to Mr. Sachin Sahni, CEO, Alma Mater, "We are excited to bring our first pop-up store in Bengaluru. This gives us an opportunity to personally interact with our new and loyal customers face-to-face. Also, it will give a platform to the shoppers to interact with our team, express their views and get their queries resolved apart from availing special discounts on our products."

Some of the products available at the pop-up store are – Crew Neck T-shirt (Pack of 3) available for Rs. 799, Polos (Pack of 2) available for Rs. 799 & Hoodies (Pack of 2) available for Rs. 999/- Also, the shoppers can place orders for customized merchandise of the brand at discounted rates.

Alma Mater caters to all the customization needs, may it is for a corporate events, family function, friends reunion, or for any event or college festival, or just for one’s own purpose. The brand pioneers in mass and online customization in India. It has the vision of turning people’s vision and imagination into reality. The brand will be coming up with 1 lakh inventory of unique t-shirt designs across several categories which will be the biggest in India so far.