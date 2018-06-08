Onward Technologies Signs up With Quark Software Inc. To Help Customers Deliver Personalized Digital Content Experience

by businesswireindia.com

Onward Technologies Ltd. enters into a partnership with Quark Software Inc. to collaboratively offer its end-to-end content automation platform in the growing Asia-Pacific market. Quark’s platform enables the creation, management, publishing and delivery of content across print, Web and digital channels. The agreement will enable Onward Technologies

to

compliment

its ‘Service lifecycle management’ (SLM) portfolio and help its customers in their digital transformational journey enabling them to build and deliver differentiated services experiences to their product buyers.

Vignesh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Onward Technologies, said, “Product manufacturers are in pursuit to deliver personalized service experiences and keep connected to their product buyers throughout the useful life of the product. Dynamically updated contents and consumed uniformly across all devices, is a crucial part of a manufacturer’s digital strategy. Quark’s content platform is well proven and best suited to help OEMs define and implement such content-based strategies. Quark’s partnership is integral to our strategy as we venture out to support our customers in executing unparalleled digital experiences.”“Content automation is transforming how the largest organizations in the world provide personalized digital experiences for customers, prospects, and employees,” said Gavin Drake, Vice President of Marketing at Quark Software. “We are delighted to enhance our partner ecosystem by working with Onward Technologies and are looking forward to expanding the content automation market in the Asia-Pacific region through this collaboration.”Source: Businesswire