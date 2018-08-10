39 hotels and cottages on elephant corridor in Nilgiris to be sealed

Delhi High Court grants additional time to former union telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi & others to file their reply in CBI appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Next date of hearing is October, reports
Emergency executive meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been called on August 14 at the party office in Chennai, reports
SC agrees to hear plea of CBI challenging acquittal of dentist couple Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The court admits agency’s appeal
Nick Jonas confirms engagement with Priyanka Chopra, says he wants a family
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can be pre-booked in India starting today, reveals Flipkart teaser
ENG v IND 2nd Test: Rain played the spoilsport of Day 1 and we can expect some more rain over the next four days.
Madhya Pradesh Police has rescued a 27-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted from Delhi to honey trap and perform sting operations on politicians and take their obscene videos to blackmail them.
Delhi: Police arrested a man on charges of sexually assaulting a student at a government school in Gole market
Following the SC order, a census of the hotels and cottages on the elephant corridor was taken by the Nilgiris collectorate and 39 hotels and cottages with 309 rooms have been identified to be issued notice. Of these , 27 hotels will have to vacate within 48 hours and the rest will have to submit documents. Nilgiris District collector J Innocent Divya has clarified that the SC order will not affect residential buildings.