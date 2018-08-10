39 hotels and cottages on elephant corridor in Nilgiris to be sealed

Covai Post Network

Following the SC order, a census of the hotels and cottages on the elephant corridor was taken by the Nilgiris collectorate and 39 hotels and cottages with 309 rooms have been identified to be issued notice. Of these , 27 hotels will have to vacate within 48 hours and the rest will have to submit documents. Nilgiris District collector J Innocent Divya has clarified that the SC order will not affect residential buildings.