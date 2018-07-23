  • Download mobile app

23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Ooty News

Badugas Harvest Festival in Ooty

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2018

Nilgiris district which grows predominantly tea and vegetables like carrot, beetroot and potato had its harvest festival celebrated by the Badugas in their traditional manner at the temple of their presiding deity. The harvest which is offered to the deity today will then be taken to the markets for sale.

