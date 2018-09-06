  • Download mobile app

06 Sep 2018, Edition - 1150, Thursday

  • US has agreed to take action against Dawood Ibrahim and his group
  • CM Telangana Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao makes his stand clear, ‘Congress is Telangana’s biggest enemy’
  • RSS says it doesn’t support same sex relationships, but agrees with the SC that it isn’t a crime
  • KCR calls for early polls, decides to dissolve Assembly, resolution passed for early polls
  • CJI begins pronouncing verdict
  • UPA victim of lies, failed to stand up and defend itself: Kapil Sibal
  • Arun Jaitley rules out JPC on Rafale deal
  • Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be shut for 2 hours today
Ooty News

Boxing training at Kotagiri

Covai Post Network

September 6, 2018

With an intention to promote boxing, boxing training sessions were carried out at Anna indoor stadium Ooty by School of Boxing and Fitness in association with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

