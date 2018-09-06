06 Sep 2018, Edition - 1150, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
US has agreed to take action against Dawood Ibrahim and his group
CM Telangana Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao makes his stand clear, ‘Congress is Telangana’s biggest enemy’
RSS says it doesn’t support same sex relationships, but agrees with the SC that it isn’t a crime
KCR calls for early polls, decides to dissolve Assembly, resolution passed for early polls
CJI begins pronouncing verdict
UPA victim of lies, failed to stand up and defend itself: Kapil Sibal
Arun Jaitley rules out JPC on Rafale deal
Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be shut for 2 hours today
Boxing training at Kotagiri
Covai Post Network
September 6, 2018
VIDEO
With an intention to promote boxing, boxing training sessions were carried out at Anna indoor stadium Ooty by School of Boxing and Fitness in association with Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.