  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
04 Oct 2018, Edition - 1178, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • After BSP Chief Mayawati, SP dumps Congress President Rahul Gandhi
  • The ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress for their mistakes and corruption, says BSP Chief Mayawati
  • Gathbandhan will happen for sure, says Digvijaya Singh, Congress
  • Kolkata: Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College. 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot
  • All the patients are reported to be safe, and around 250 of them have been evacuated
  • Rupee at 73.26 against Dollar
  • Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan
  • JUST IN: Kerala High Court dismisses bail plea of Franco Mulakkal
Travel

Ooty News

Car accident in Ooty claims 5 lives

Covai Post Network

October 3, 2018

Five men died and two were critically injured after a car fell into gorge in Ooty. Police authorities are trying to trace the identities of the deceased and injured.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿