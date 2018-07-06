06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Co operative society ration shop employees demand equal pay scale
Covai Post Network
July 6, 2018
VIDEO
The co operative society ration shop employees held a protest in front of ATC grounds ,Ooty demanding pay scale in par with the ration shop employees of civil supplies corporation and thirteen other demands.