  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
08 Aug 2018, Edition - 1121, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
  • Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
  • The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
  • Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
  • Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
  • J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
  • US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
  • Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
Travel

Ooty News

DMK cadres of Nilgiris pay homage to their deceased leader

Covai Post Network

August 7, 2018

DMK cadres of Nilgiris District paid homage to their deceased leader M Karunanidhi by laying flowers to his photo. His photo was taken in procession to Ooty Coffee House Circle, where they paid homage to him by garlanding his photo.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿