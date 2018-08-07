08 Aug 2018, Edition - 1121, Wednesday
PM Modi will travel to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respect to DMK Patriarch M. Karunanidhi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rushes to Chennai to visit Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi
Kauvery hospital has released a medical bulletin in which it has mentioned that Karunanidhi is extremely critical
The mastermind of Bodh Gaya blast arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)
Bodh Gaya Blast: NIA arrests mastermind of blast in Karnataka
Shiv Sena to abstain from voting in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
Ishrat Jahan Encounter Case: CBI rejects discharge plea of former cop DG Vanzara
J&K: 4 armymen martyred in Gurez ceasefire violation
US President Donald Trump blamed ‘bad environmental laws’ for California wildfires
Aircel-Maxis Case: Case adjourned till October 8 as ED/CBI seeks more time from court
DMK cadres of Nilgiris pay homage to their deceased leader
August 7, 2018
DMK cadres of Nilgiris District paid homage to their deceased leader M Karunanidhi by laying flowers to his photo. His photo was taken in procession to Ooty Coffee House Circle, where they paid homage to him by garlanding his photo.