Gudalur woman sets record

A female resident of Maraviyal village in Gudalur has set a record by riding a motorcyle for 250 km, standing on it. Taught how to ride a two-wheeler by her son four years ago, Shify (45) decided to do something different and adventurous. First she tried riding the bike by lying down on it. Later started moving around in it by standing.
Last month, she covered a distance of 250 km standing on it and entered the Book of Universal Records. “I want to set a Guinness Record. Before that Limca Book of Records,” she says.
