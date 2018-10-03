04 Oct 2018, Edition - 1178, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- After BSP Chief Mayawati, SP dumps Congress President Rahul Gandhi
- The ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress for their mistakes and corruption, says BSP Chief Mayawati
- Gathbandhan will happen for sure, says Digvijaya Singh, Congress
- Kolkata: Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College. 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot
- All the patients are reported to be safe, and around 250 of them have been evacuated
- Rupee at 73.26 against Dollar
- Justice Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) at Rashtrapati Bhavan
- JUST IN: Kerala High Court dismisses bail plea of Franco Mulakkal
Helmet awareness campaign for Nilgiris two-wheeler riders
Covai Post Network
October 3, 2018
A helmet awareness campaign was conducted for two-wheeler riders in Nilgiris district under the guidance of Superintendent of Police D Shanmugapriya. Gifts were given to riders wearing helmets.