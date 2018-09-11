11 Sep 2018, Edition - 1155, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- AAP slams EC Notice on discrepencies as ‘harassment’
- The police team investigating the Bishop case will hold a high-level meeting tomorrow
- Rupee depreciates further against the dollar, trades near 72.60/dollar
- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee cuts 1 rupee on fuel
- PM Modi announced the doubling of routine incentives given by the Union government to ASHA workers
- Union Minister Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Herald Scam’
- No loss of life has been reported as of now and a search operation has been initiated
- EC sends notice to AAP, asking them to explain donation discrepancies filed by the party
- Amid talks of opposition unity, separate protests against fuel price hike
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Cong tells government not to use ‘friends’ to release ‘terrorists’
‘Kurinji’ Fest in Nilgiris
Covai Post Network
September 11, 2018
Nilgiri is all set to welcome the blooming of ‘Neelakurinji’ (Strobilanthes kunthianus) that blossoms only once in 12 years.