26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

Ooty News

Leopard attacks two in tea estate near Ooty

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2018

Following leopard attack on a tea estate worker and a forest department worker, the forest department has set a trap with two hens inside as a bait. The injured have been admitted to the Ooty GH. Fearing the leopard, the estate workers have not ventured out to do their work for the past two days.

