Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
Leopard attacks two in tea estate near Ooty
Following leopard attack on a tea estate worker and a forest department worker, the forest department has set a trap with two hens inside as a bait. The injured have been admitted to the Ooty GH. Fearing the leopard, the estate workers have not ventured out to do their work for the past two days.