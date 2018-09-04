  • Download mobile app

04 Sep 2018, Edition - 1148, Tuesday

Ooty News

Lorry falls into a 500 ft gorge near Kothagiri

Covai Post Network

September 4, 2018

A lorry bound to Mettupalayam from Kotagiri lost control and fell into a 500-foot gorge and fortunately landed into a water body. The driver escaped with minor injuries.

