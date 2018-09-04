04 Sep 2018, Edition - 1148, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- India to defend oil imports from Iran during the 2+2 meeting
- The apex court asked him to approach the trial court
- Sofia granted bail
- CJI Dipak Misra has now officially sent the letter recommending Justice Gogoi as his successor
- J&K: Grenade attack in Sopore injures 3 CRPF jawans
- AFSPA plea in SC: Army Chief Bipin Rawat backs officers
- Hyderabad 2007 twin blast case: 2 out of the 4 accused held guilty by the court
- An earthquake measuring 5.5-magnitude on the Richter scale hit China’s Xinjiang on Tuesday
- Airforce plane crashes is Jodhpur
- Japan is now in typhoon season, and is regularly struck by major storm systems during the summer and autumn
Lorry falls into a 500 ft gorge near Kothagiri
Covai Post Network
September 4, 2018
A lorry bound to Mettupalayam from Kotagiri lost control and fell into a 500-foot gorge and fortunately landed into a water body. The driver escaped with minor injuries.