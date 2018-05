Covai Post Network

Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan has said that studies are being conducted in livestock research centres all over Tamilnadu and measures are taken to increase livestock and fodder. Steps are also taken to increase the fodder cultivation in Nilgiris and proper means of storing them. The underprivileged of this district will also be given 250 hens to rear and the means will be provided to them for the setting up of chicken farm.