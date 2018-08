Covai Post Network

The death of former PM and hero of Pokhran and Kargil, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is mourned all over the country. Trading establishments and schools were shut down today as a mark of respect to him. RSS and BJP cadres of Ooty paid homage to the deceased former PM by laying flowers to his photo. Condolence meetings were held at Ooty Coffee House junction and various other places.