Ooty Governent school playground becomes dumping ground

Covai Post Network

Ooty Government School’s playground is in the A.T.C. Grounds. It was used by the students as well as the sportspersons for training and practice. During the tourist season, it was turned into parking area which damaged the grounds completely. Now, adding to this it has become the dumping ground for the sludge removed from the sewage canals causing huge health risks.The sportspersons who come to train here are pained to see the dismal state of the grounds and demand that the ground be cleaned immediately.