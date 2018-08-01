  • Download mobile app

01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • SC reserves judgement in Sabarimala Case, questions ‘How can you question faith?’
  • BJP escalates attack, vows NRC in Bengal, ‘If cops block, we will protest, we will not stop’, says BJP Chief Amit Shah
  • The problem will be solved with confidence, cooperation, and belief, says Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta
  • BJP President Amt Shah to visit West Bengal on 11 August
  • 7 people lose their lives as a luxury car rams into an auto in Coimbatore
  • INX Media Case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till 28th September
  • J&K Police’s Crime Branch files a supplementary charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua
  • Durango governor says no deaths have been reported after Aeroméxico airliner crash, but there are injuries.
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller refers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors
  • TMC issues adjournment notice in Parliament over NRC issue
Ooty News

Ooty Governent school playground becomes dumping ground

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2018

Ooty Government School’s playground is in the A.T.C. Grounds. It was used by the students as well as the sportspersons for training and practice. During the tourist season, it was turned into parking area which damaged the grounds completely. Now, adding to this it has become the dumping ground for the sludge removed from the sewage canals causing huge health risks.The sportspersons who come to train here are pained to see the dismal state of the grounds and demand that the ground be cleaned immediately.

TCP's LGBT Pride

