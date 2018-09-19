19 Sep 2018, Edition - 1163, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Congress President Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that Congress will protect Article 35A if voted to power
- Ex-Malaysia Prime Minister arrested for $628 million corruption charge
- Bhima Koregaon case: Hearing deferred, to continue tomorrow. Accused to remain under house arrest
- Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to be freed
- Imran Khan’s Pakistan exposes Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lies: Pak denies Kartarpur talks
- BSF constable honey trapped by ISI over Internet arrested by UP ATS for espionage
- Imran Khan’s Pak exposes Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lies, Pak denies Kartarpur talks
- Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs media, says ‘Cong put vote bank above justice’
- Bhima Koregaon Case: Hearing in SC begins
- Triple talaq ordinance has been approved by the union cabinet. The bill was stuck in the Rajya Sabha
Rs 5000 fine if Kurinji flowers plucked
Covai Post Network
September 19, 2018
Nilgiris district administration has warned tourists and local residents against plucking or destroying the kurinji shrubs and flowers. A fine of Rs 5,000 has been imposed for the violators.