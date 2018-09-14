  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Sep 2018, Edition - 1158, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Majerhat Bridge Collapse: PWD held guilty according to the preliminary report
  • M Modi addresses Dawoodi Bohra sect in MP, says ‘Imam Hussain fought for peace’
  • Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on October 3
  • Police probe in nun rape case on right track, says Kerala high court
  • Ranjan Gogoi always chose the right path, says his brother
Travel

Ooty News

Security beefed up in Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

September 14, 2018

More than 1300 policemen have been deployed in various parts of the Nilgiris district to ensure peaceful immersion of Vinayaka idols.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿